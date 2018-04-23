Former Arsenal chief reveals Arsene Wenger already getting job offers, Euro giants he previously rejected

It will be a strange feeling for Arsene Wenger this summer, as he’ll be doing something for the first time in 22 years, and that’s looking for a new job.

The French tactician announced last week that he would be stepping down from his current job at the end of the season, ending a lengthy stint in charge of the Gunners which has seen him earn plenty of plaudits and criticism along the way.

Now 68 years of age, it remains to be seen what he chooses to do next as it’s certainly not easy to manage a Premier League club for so long, but former Arsenal chief executive David Dein has revealed that even he has received phone calls enquiring about potentially making an offer.

“He will have no shortage of offers,” Dein said, as reported by The Express. “I personally had calls from various people yesterday, saying, can I speak to him? He won’t be short of offers from clubs.”

Other than continuing to enjoy a close friendship, it’s unclear why calls would be made to Dein as opposed to Wenger’s agent, but nevertheless, the point remains that Wenger still seemingly has plenty of admirers who could be keen to appoint him this summer.

Meanwhile, Dein also added that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as well as England wanted Wenger at various stages of his tenure with Arsenal, and that goes to show the respect and high-regard he’s held in around Europe.

It remains to be seen whether or not the veteran coach can attract that calibre of club at this stage of his managerial career, or if he has to look outside the box for a new challenge.

Either way, Wenger’s legacy will remain at Arsenal, and as the season draws closer to its end, the focus will begin to switch not only to his potential successor which will be a crucial search for Arsenal, but also to his next career move.