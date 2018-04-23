Roma chief confirms Liverpool want to sign their £70m star ahead of Champions League semi-final clash

Liverpool are pursuing the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson but the club have no intention of letting the Brazilian leave, according to club president James Pallotta.

Alisson has been in superb form this season, attracting plenty of rumoured interest from top clubs around Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Don Balon recently reported that Liverpool were ready to pay around £70million for the 25-year-old shot-stopper, with Real Madrid also thought to be making him their top target, according to a piece from Don Balon today.

Roma, however, seem determined to keep hold of their star player – perhaps learning the lessons of losing Mohamed Salah to the Reds last summer.

While the Egypt international shone in his two years at the Stadio Olimpico, they arguably let him go for far too cheap and he’s exploded into the form of his career at Anfield.

Pallotta is now making it clear the club want to build their side around Alisson despite confirming Liverpool hold an interest in him with quotes that will certainly add even more spice to the two sides’ meeting in the Champions League semi-final first leg tomorrow night.

‘I am not going to sell him. Liverpool want to sign him and we are on very good terms with him,’ Pallotta is quoted by Calciomercato.

‘I am sure we will receive some huge offers this summer. We don’t want to sell him but the decision must also be taken by Monchi and the manager.

‘We want to build the future of Roma around him.’