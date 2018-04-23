Liverpool face crucial wait, tipped to land discount due to key Keita condition

Liverpool officials will be keeping a close eye on the latter stages of the Bundesliga campaign as they could reportedly pay less for Naby Keita.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, the 23-year-old is set to join the Reds at the end of this season from RB Leipzig, and it could prove to be a particularly important addition given the ongoing concern over Emre Can’s future at Anfield.

The German international will see his current contract expire this summer, and so although it’s not like-for-like, Keita will bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield next season.

According to The Times, Liverpool could end up paying between £59m or £48m for Keita this summer, depending on where Leipzig finish the season.

If they qualify for the Champions League, it will be the top bracket. If they finish seventh or below, it will be the lesser figure, while if they make the Europa League it will be just over £52m.

Currently, the Bundesliga outfit sit in sixth place with three games remaining. They’re four points adrift of a Champions League qualification spot, while Eintracht Frankfurt are just a point behind them in seventh.

In fairness, £11m in today’s market and modern-day football really isn’t that much in the grand scheme of things, especially considering in this situation Liverpool are ready to pay £48m or above on one player.

However, whether it’s to help put towards the wage bill or other investment in the squad or otherwise, any potential saving will surely be welcomed by the Reds and so the hierarchy at least will be monitoring the closing stages of the Bundesliga season to see where Leipzig end up.

From a playing perspective and for the fans, the fact that the Guinea international has helped himself to nine goals and seven assists in 37 outings in another impressive season will be all that matters to them if he can help improve the team.