Liverpool transfer blow: Real Madrid confident of securing €60million transfer

Liverpool may have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of one of their top priority targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Reds have recently been linked with a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who would be an ideal upgrade on Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at Anfield.

However, it may be that Real are now the favourites to land the in-form Brazilian shot-stopper, with club chiefs seemingly optimistic they can get the €60million deal done, according to Don Balon.

This is not the first time Los Blancos have been strongly linked with a big-name signing in goal, and Don Balon claim club captain Sergio Ramos has picked up this information regarding Alisson coming in to replace the unconvincing Keylor Navas.

Don Balon also linked Alisson as a top target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently, but it may be that the Reds will have to look elsewhere.

Liverpool will get a good look at Alisson at Anfield tomorrow night when Roma visit for the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Still, Karius has impressed recently after emerging as the clear number one for the club ahead of Mignolet, who has seemingly blown too many chances now.

Liverpool fans may feel, however, that major investment for a more proven player in that key role is still needed if the team is to progress to becoming a serious title challenger next season.

Manchester United have seen the value of having David de Gea in their side as he’s saved them in so many games this term, while Manchester City’s improvement that saw them stroll to the title also came about after investing in ‘keeper Ederson last summer.