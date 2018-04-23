‘May as well pack it in now’ – Manchester United fans react to latest development on £50million transfer

Manchester United fans aren’t too pleased to hear the latest transfer news regarding the future of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The Guardian are among a number of outlets reporting on Manchester City’s interest in the £50million-rated Jorginho, with Pep Guardiola’s side seemingly the favourites to land him at the moment.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, playing a key role for Maurizio Sarri’s side as they mount a surprise title challenge to Juventus.

There seems no doubt Jorginho could fit in perfectly at either United or City, who could both do with strengthening in the defensive midfield department this summer.

Jose Mourinho is set to lose Michael Carrick to retirement while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract, and there are understandable concerns about Paul Pogba’s general form this season.

City, meanwhile, could do with a long-term replacement for ageing star Fernandinho, and this update has United fans worried about what this development means for next season’s title race…

