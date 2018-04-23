‘May as well pack it in now’ – Manchester United fans react to latest development on £50million transfer

Manchester United fans aren’t too pleased to hear the latest transfer news regarding the future of Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

The Guardian are among a number of outlets reporting on Manchester City’s interest in the £50million-rated Jorginho, with Pep Guardiola’s side seemingly the favourites to land him at the moment.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, playing a key role for Maurizio Sarri’s side as they mount a surprise title challenge to Juventus.

There seems no doubt Jorginho could fit in perfectly at either United or City, who could both do with strengthening in the defensive midfield department this summer.

Jose Mourinho is set to lose Michael Carrick to retirement while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract, and there are understandable concerns about Paul Pogba’s general form this season.

City, meanwhile, could do with a long-term replacement for ageing star Fernandinho, and this update has United fans worried about what this development means for next season’s title race…

Jorginho to City? May as well pack it in now. — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) April 23, 2018

Jorginho going to MCFC. They’re literally replacing Fernandinho already and we’re here wondering if should sell Pogba lmao. City are going to be miles away next year too. They’re excellent in the market and MUFC, who are diabolical, will just fall behind. — Jaydn (@JaydnMUFC) April 23, 2018

Jorginho to City while our manager is begging Fellaini to sign a new contract :((((( — • (@PogbesqueV3) April 23, 2018

Jorginho to city 😩 — Nathan Goldie (@GoldieNathan) April 23, 2018

Oh ffs. United better have something good up their sleeve. He’s an absolute gem https://t.co/4NEYGJtoqL — Alex (@Alex94_mufc) April 23, 2018

Looks like Jorginho is going to City which also means they will win the league next season. You see why City are so ahead of us? We’re begging Fellaini to stay while oil money are building a world class squad for upcoming years. — El Fenómeno 9 (@utd_home) April 23, 2018