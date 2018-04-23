Man Utd to rival Barcelona in pursuit of €30m target, crucial timeline for possible transfer

Man Utd will reportedly battle Barcelona for the signing of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet this summer as both eye defensive reinforcements.

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, making 49 appearances in all competitions to gain crucial experience to improve while he’s chipped in with four goals too.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Sport claiming that United and Barcelona want him, although they’ll have to spend €30m to meet his release clause.

From the perspective of the Catalan giants, beyond Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, they don’t arguably have the greatest quality in depth with Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen.

As a result, for a club looking to compete on various fronts, that is a department that they may want to improve in. For United, it’s claimed that Jose Mourinho isn’t entirely happy with the options he has at his disposal currently.

That explains why both European giants would be interested, and coupled with Lenglet’s form and potential price-tag, which in today’s transfer market is a pretty decent investment, it would arguably be a sensible addition for either.

Sport crucially add that the next few weeks could be decisive, as although Lenglet isn’t expected to be selected for the World Cup in Russia with France this summer, his future may well be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Should he secure a move to either club, it will be quite the rise to the top for the Frenchman as he only won a Ligue 2 title with Nancy in 2016, while he’s represented his country at every youth level to establish himself as one for the future as well as the present.