Real Madrid eye stunning €140m player exchange offer to prise Salah away from Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is having the season of his career to date with Liverpool, but speculation suggests Real Madrid are eager to take him to the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has 41 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions, and is fresh from being crowned the PFA Player of the Year at the weekend.

In turn, his stock couldn’t be any higher, although he’ll now hope to secure a top-four Premier League finish for Liverpool, while also advancing in the Champions League.

However, speculation over his future doesn’t seem to be going away, as Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, claim that Real Madrid could make a sensational offer of €140m plus Dani Ceballos in order to try and prise Salah away from Anfield.

In truth, given his impact this season, it’s difficult to picture any offer being good enough to convince Liverpool to sell Salah this summer and so this seems like a pretty ambitious report.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Egyptian international would be a perfect fit for Los Blancos, as his pace, movement, ability to stretch defences and create space for others along with his eye for goal would see him flourish out wide at the Bernabeu next to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Further, with Ceballos struggling for playing time with Madrid, making just 20 appearances in all competitions with limited minutes, and Liverpool still at risk of losing Emre Can this summer due to his expiring contract, that element of the offer could also be a sensible inclusion too to bolster their midfield.

However, such is Salah’s importance to the Reds, even if such an offer was made, it remains to be seen if it would be enough to persuade Liverpool to sell their talisman, and give up another top player just months after selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.