‘Someone needs sacking’ – Chelsea trolled after Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of Year award

Mohamed Salah was crowned PFA Player of the Year on Sunday, and while he received plenty of praise, Chelsea were mocked over their decision to sell him.

The Egyptian international signed for the Blues in 2013, but after struggling for regular playing time and a prominent role at Stamford Bridge, he was twice loaned out to Fiorentina and Roma before securing a permanent move with the latter.

Still only young at that stage, it’s evident now that perhaps the move to England came too soon for him, but after impressing in Italy, he returned to the Premier League last summer with Liverpool.

He’s gone on to enjoy a stellar first season with the Reds, scoring 41 goals and providing 13 assists in 46 appearances, and he was certainly deserving of his PFA award at the weekend.

In many cases, the former club who didn’t show enough faith tend to receive criticism from their own supporters and rivals. However, in Chelsea’s defence, few would have predicted that Salah would produce such sensational form this year.

The 25-year-old has undoubtedly taken his game to the next level, and coupled with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also being among the favourites to win the PFA award, another ex-Chelsea player, questions have to be asked of their hierarchy and decision-making in recent years.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that they sold Salah who has now gone to flourish for a direct rival, and as seen in the comments below, many couldn’t help themselves but troll Chelsea over the decision and the question marks that were raised over the Liverpool winger when he first arrived on Merseyside last summer.

The Blues haven’t done too badly without him given they’ve won two Premier League titles in the last three years, but they could certainly have done with this Salah now.

