‘Stay away please’ – Arsenal fans panic as former PL boss spotted at Emirates

Posted by
‘Stay away please’ – Arsenal fans panic as former PL boss spotted at Emirates

He may have guided Leicester City to the Premier League title the season before last, but Claudio Ranieri has left many Arsenal fans in a panic.

That’s because the Italian tactician was spotted in the stands at the Emirates on Sunday, during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Stoke City.

SEE MORE: Gary Neville makes brilliant argument in favour of his top Arsenal choice to replace Wenger

Given that it’s just a matter of days since Arsene Wenger announced that he would be stepping down as Gunners boss at the end of the season, it naturally led to plenty of speculation over a possibility that Ranieri could be a candidate to step in.

There has been no official word to legitimise the link, but as noted in the tweets below, it may not be the most popular of appointments if it were to materialise.

In his defence, Ranieri boasts plenty of experience at the highest level, having enjoyed stints in charge of Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Roma and Valencia, while he’s currently Nantes boss.

His title success with Leicester was undoubtedly special though, going against the odds to finish above the Premier League giants behind them to secure a memorable piece of football history.

However, for these fans, it’s not enough to convince them that he would be a sensible appointment to fill the void left behind by Wenger at the end of the season. Perhaps it was a mere coincidence, or a spot of enjoyment for the veteran tactician to take in some Premier League football on his day off…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top