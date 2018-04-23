What Paul Pogba said on his Man Utd future, relationship with Mourinho

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has openly discussed his relationship with boss Jose Mourinho while also addressing exit speculation this season.

The 25-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

As he showed in the Manchester derby recently, as well as against Bournemouth and at times against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, he has the quality in his locker to make the difference and to be a hugely influential figure for the Red Devils.

However, Pogba has struggled for consistency and top form this season too, which has led to Mourinho substituting him in games as well as leaving him on the bench.

In turn, that has raised question marks over whether or not the Portuguese tactician is able to get the best out of him on a regular basis, leading to speculation over their relationship and Pogba’s future at Man Utd.

He has now spoken publicly about both, and was seemingly eager to dispel any notion that he wants to leave or has any issues with his manager.

“I do not have a problem with Mourinho. I do not think he has one either,” he told Canal Football Club, as reported by The Sun. “He’s the coach, he’s going to make choices and I, as a player, I accept him. That is all.

“For now I’m at Manchester United. I really only think about the present. Transfers are not in my head.

“You know, if I listened to everyone [on links to Paris Saint-Germain], I would be everywhere. I’m just thinking of the present, the FA Cup final and the World Cup.”

It’s an intriguing debate over why Pogba hasn’t been able to be as influential as expected having returned to United.

After flourishing on the left of a midfield three at Juventus, it could be argued that Mourinho should simply give him that license to attack and be an offensive threat without the shackles of having defensive duties too.

In contrast, it could be argued that the French international’s lack of development and maturity to be more versatile has been part of the problem and he needs to improve in order to have as big of an effect as possible at Old Trafford moving forward.