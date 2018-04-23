‘You’ve ruined football’ – Furious Man Utd fans blast FA over Cup final ticket prices

Posted by
‘You’ve ruined football’ – Furious Man Utd fans blast FA over Cup final ticket prices

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on May 19, with Man Utd taking on Chelsea in the season finale for a shot at silverware.

The game will be crucial to both clubs, both sets of supporters and the two managers as they’ll want to sign out with a trophy to end the campaign having fallen short in other competitions.

SEE MORE: What Paul Pogba said on his Man Utd future, relationship with Mourinho

However, United supporters were left fuming over the touted ticket prices for the showpiece event, and vented that fury on social media, as seen in the tweets below.

With many quoting £145 for the most expensive tickets to the cheapest being £45, they’re evidently far from impressed with the money that they’ll have to fork out to see Jose Mourinho’s side in action.

Coupled with travelling costs and potentially hotels, it’s going to be a very expensive weekend for those travelling down from Manchester and they’re not best pleased about it.

The FA were undoubtedly the target of their frustration, as they’ll have set the ticket prices and are responsible for how much fans are having to splash out.

As prices seemingly continue to rise across the board over time, it’s an unfortunate part of the game. However, they can arguably afford to do so, as such is the passionate fanbases of these clubs in question, it would be a surprise if the game wasn’t a sell-out regardless of prices.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top