‘You’ve ruined football’ – Furious Man Utd fans blast FA over Cup final ticket prices

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on May 19, with Man Utd taking on Chelsea in the season finale for a shot at silverware.

The game will be crucial to both clubs, both sets of supporters and the two managers as they’ll want to sign out with a trophy to end the campaign having fallen short in other competitions.

However, United supporters were left fuming over the touted ticket prices for the showpiece event, and vented that fury on social media, as seen in the tweets below.

With many quoting £145 for the most expensive tickets to the cheapest being £45, they’re evidently far from impressed with the money that they’ll have to fork out to see Jose Mourinho’s side in action.

Coupled with travelling costs and potentially hotels, it’s going to be a very expensive weekend for those travelling down from Manchester and they’re not best pleased about it.

The FA were undoubtedly the target of their frustration, as they’ll have set the ticket prices and are responsible for how much fans are having to splash out.

As prices seemingly continue to rise across the board over time, it’s an unfortunate part of the game. However, they can arguably afford to do so, as such is the passionate fanbases of these clubs in question, it would be a surprise if the game wasn’t a sell-out regardless of prices.

Wembley prices for the FACup final:

Cat A: £145

Cat B: £115

Cat C: £80

Cat D: £45 Fucking hell FA. I flew to Seville, stayed a night and got my match ticket all for £150. You’ve Ruined football. FA Cup final will be nothing like yesterday, it’ll be full of half n half scarves! — MUFC Away Days (@mufcaways_) April 22, 2018

FA cup final ticket prices are a joke. What is happening to football?! — Luke McHale (@LukeMcHale26) April 23, 2018

The massive increase in FA Cup Final tickets compared to the FA Cup Semi Final proves one thing. Football without fans is nothing, but the powers that be will rob them & bleed them dry until they kill this beautiful game — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 23, 2018

@FA thanks for pricing me the ordinary fan out of the final. Absolute joke! — Alex Kay (@AWKay9) April 22, 2018

Beyond a joke , @EmiratesFACup robbing the fans that create the atmosphere , both sets of supporter should boycott the final, robbing bastards. — Chris (@Oddy_1981) April 22, 2018

Dear @FA Just seen the FA Cup final ticket prices, the £65 Semi Final ticket I had is now £115 what justification is there for a 77% price increase when operationally there are no major differences or overheads in staging a football match or is it just pure unadulterated greed?? — simon renwick (@simon3677) April 22, 2018

The @FA build a shite stadium, running way over budget and time. To help fund this incompetence, they move Cup semis to Wembley, exploiting fans, and here they are exploiting them again by charging this for final tickets. Wankers. Cat A: £145

Cat B: £115

Cat C: £80

Cat D: £45 — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) April 22, 2018

The @FA clearly have no regard for supporters. Their FA Cup final prices will put off many genuine and loyal fans. No justification for the huge price increases. How can a £65 semi final ticket now become £115 for the final. Same seat watching the same team. — Stretford End Flags (@SEF_MUFC) April 23, 2018