AC Milan, Juventus suffer transfer blow in pursuit of €25m+ Barcelona misfit

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Andre Gomes at Barcelona, as he has struggled to establish himself as a key figure in the line-up on a consistent basis.

The Portuguese international joined the Catalan giants in 2016 after impressing for Valencia, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that at the Nou Camp.

While he has made 75 appearances in the near-on two seasons he has been with Barca, he has rarely enjoyed a long stretch of starts, and so that has led to constant speculation over his future.

As reported by Calciomercato, both AC Milan and Juventus had been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, but his touted decision to replace agent Jorge Mendes will be a blow to both and take him closer to a move to the Premier League.

The Rossoneri are undoubtedly in need of reinforcements in that department, as Gennaro Gattuso has had to rely heavily on his favoured trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

With their regular starters looking jaded in recent weeks which has seen them slip out of contention for a Champions League qualification spot, they will certainly be eager to add quality where possible for next season.

As for Juventus, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio are all on the wrong side of 30, and so in terms of long-term options, they will need to address that sooner rather than later.

However, it doesn’t sound as though Gomes will be the solution to either of their problems, with the player himself likely to be eager to get a fresh start to enjoy a more prominent role elsewhere after a frustrating but albeit successful stint with Barcelona.