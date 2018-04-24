Arsenal are reportedly confident of beating Chelsea to the appointment of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique despite his high wage demands.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners believe they can get a deal done for the man demanding £15million a year to take over at the Emirates Stadium due to their connections to the Spaniard through head of football relations Raul Sanllehi.

The pair worked together at Barcelona and could be reunited in north London next season as Arsenal weigh up a number of big-name candidates for the job.

Enrique, however, looks to be the preferred choice ahead of the likes of Leonardo Jardim, Joachim Low and Brendan Rodgers, according to the Mirror.

Although Arsenal would be a very different challenge, Enrique impressed in his three-year stint in charge of Barcelona, where he led the club to the treble in his first season in charge.

The 47-year-old won’t have players of Lionel Messi or Neymar’s calibre on his books if he joins the Gunners, but he landed the Barca job on the back of impressive stints in charge of Roma and Celta Vigo as well.

Enrique has long been linked with Chelsea as well as Antonio Conte looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to the Mirror.