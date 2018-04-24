Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Tomorrow will see the heavyweight Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are looking to create history by winning the Champions League for an third year in a row.

Zinedine Zidane’s side needed a last minute penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to see off Juventus, after Max Allegri’s side fought back and were sure to take the game into extra time.

The end of the game was marred by heated scenes as Gianluigi Buffon was sent off by English referee, Michael Oliver.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga for a record sixth time in a row.

They narrowly beat Sevilla after winning the first-leg away from home 2-1 and drew 0-0 at the Allianz Arena.

When is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid and what time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, April 25.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid team news

Arturo Vidal is out of action for Bayern Munich after injuring his knee in training and requires surgery.

The German champions will also be without Kingsley Coman whilst Corentin Tolisso (shin) and David Alaba (back) are both doubts.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training, but the game could come too soon for him.

Nacho is the only injury absentee for holders Real and Sergio Ramos is back from suspension.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid odds

Bayern – EVS

Draw – 29/10

Real Madrid – 14/5