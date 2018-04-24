Champions League winners odds: Who is the favourite as Liverpool face Roma?

The Champions League semi-final first leg ties get underway this week and two teams will advance into the final.

Liverpool face Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield and Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in a heavyweight clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a brilliant European campaign thus far and will be looking to make their first Champions League final in 11 years.

Roma have also enjoyed a wonderful season in the Champions League this season and memorably knocked out Barcelona after coming back 4-1 down in the second leg.

The Italian side were rewarded with a Champions League semi-finals encounter against Liverpool for the first time in 34 years.

However, Mohamed Salah is set to be reunited with his old side and they will be fearful of the man who has scored 41 times this season.

Real Madrid’s love affair with the competition continues and they will be hoping make history by winning Europe’s premier competition for a third successive season.

They will look to Cristiano Ronaldo to once again be the match winner.

They take on Bayern Munich, who are on a high after winning the Bundesliga this month for a record sixth time in a row.

They beat Sevilla after winning the first-leg away from home 2-1 and drew 0-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Champions League winners odds

Real Madrid – 2/1

Bayern Munich – 11/5

Liverpool – 9/1

Roma – 9/4