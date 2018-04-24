Chelsea are reportedly ready to take a bit of a gamble and put their faith in flop summer signings Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Remarkably, this is because the Blues are aware of how well Mohamed Salah has done for Liverpool this season after barely being given a chance at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

Kevin De Bruyne’s form for Manchester City is another who has influenced Chelsea’s decision, with the Telegraph now suggesting it means they’ll be more patient with Morata and Bakayoko despite their poor starts in England.

Chelsea fans may not be thrilled to hear this after the club appeared to blow so much money on two unsuccessful purchases, with the Telegraph adding that there is particular concern about how Morata has settled into life in England.

Both players shone at Real Madrid and Monaco, respectively, but it’s been far from straightforward for them in the Premier League.

Chelsea could have done with both players hitting the ground running given they were replacing highly influential names in Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, who both left the club.

It’s not often players or managers get much time to prove themselves in modern football but it seems Morata and Bakayoko will have a bit more time.

Few would have expected Salah or De Bruyne to have the careers they’ve had, so who knows what these two could achieve if shown a little faith and patience?