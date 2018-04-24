Cristiano Ronaldo demands crucial Real Madrid selection against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants a key decision to be made for the first leg.

Los Blancos have impressed in Europe again this season as they go for their fourth trophy in the last five years, although they did risk falling victim to a stunning comeback from Juventus last time out.

They’ll be eager to avoid such scares this time round as they edge closer to booking their spot in the final, as they travel to Bavaria on Wednesday night looking to take an advantage back to the Bernabeu next week.

According to Diario Gol, in order to make that a reality, Ronaldo believes that starting Marco Asensio against the Bundesliga giants is the most sensible option as he prefers the Spaniard to Gareth Bale getting the nod.

That would see him deployed through the middle, with Asensio and Isco either side of him, and in truth, with Bayern perhaps expected to have a bigger share of possession at home, it could give Madrid the creativity, pace and decisiveness needed in the final third to make the most of their opportunities.

Although Karim Benzema has always been credited with playing a key role up front in helping Ronaldo flourish, there is no getting away from the fact that the 30-year-old has scored just nine goals in 39 appearances this season.

At this stage of the campaign against such quality opposition, Madrid have to take their chances and given Ronaldo’s bagged an impressive tally of 42 goals in 39 games so far this year, it would seem like a pretty sensible idea for Zinedine Zidane to start him through the middle instead with two top players either side of him.