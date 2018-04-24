Cardiff can move four points clear of Fulham in third if they bag all three points at play-off hopefuls Derby later tonight (KO 19:45).

Watch Derby v Cardiff Live Streaming

Bet365 are have access to a number of live streaming games from the Championship this season – check them out here

The match kicks off on Tuesday, 19:45GMT from Pride Park Stadium, Derby

*To add to the In-Play excitement, bet365 live stream over 140,000 events live to your PC every year – so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

The Bluebirds, who currently occupy second spot in the Championship, are just two wins away from a shock return to the Premier League after Aron Gunnarsson’s first goal in over a year secured a victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Should Cardiff secure promotion it will be Neil Warnock’s eighth as a manger, a record in English football.

Derby, though, have promotion hopes of their own. And despite suffering a typical Derby County end-of-season wobble, the Rams remain bang in the mix for a top six finish. Gary Rowett’s side have lost three on the bounce, including a 2-1 defeat against fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough most recently.

Derby vs Cardiff Match Highlights 2017

A point outside of the top six and with a game in hand County’s playoff hopes remain in their own hands, for now.

But even with home advantage it’s hard to see them beating Cardiff later this evening.

Their recent performances have been well below par, resulting in the gaffer calling on his players to put in a performance that makes the fans proud.

Of course the game is taking place on Tuesday following the postponement of the fixture last month.

The Beast From The East led to the game being rearranged, which resulted in a feisty war of words between the two managers.

And in typical Neil Warnock fashion, the gaffer who is never too far from controversy, was far from pleased with Derby’s decision.

So expect tension and drama on the Pride Park touchline.

Typically, games at Pride Park produce goals. Six of the Ram’s last seven home games have all ended with over 2.5 goals and it’s 6/5 for that to cop on Tuesday.

Matej Vydra heads into the game having scored 19 league goals this season and he’s 9/5 to score anytime.

Derby v Cardiff Match Prediction – Bluebirds value?

This is a must win game for both sides, but with Warnock’s experience at getting the job done and getting his side over the line you’d be daft to back against the Bluebirds.

They’re 7/4 to bag all three points.

Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware