Chelsea and Arsenal could both face disappointment in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone were they to move for him this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Argentine is not interested in either of the two London giants as he plans to stay for at least one more season in Spain.

MORE: Arsenal confident of beating Chelsea to Champions League winner in £15m-a-year deal

Simeone has done tremendous work with Atletico and it remains something of a surprise that he’s yet to have been poached by a bigger club.

Having worked wonders on a shoestring budget to turn Atletico into La Liga champions in 2013/14, as well as reaching two Champions League finals, Simeone could surely cut it at a top club in the Premier League.

Arsene Wenger recently confirmed he’d be stepping down as Arsenal manager this summer and the Mirror report that Antonio Conte is also likely to leave his post at Chelsea.

Both teams are also being linked by the Mirror with interest in former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who is available after taking a year out following his departure from Barca last season.

Still, Simeone is arguably the more impressive candidate despite not winning as much silverware and it would be great to see him in English football at some point soon.