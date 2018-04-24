Ernesto Valverde could make huge decision, all not well at Barcelona

Barcelona are on the verge of a domestic double this season, with Ernesto Valverde set to enjoy a trophy-laden start to life at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants secured the Copa del Rey in stunning fashion at the weekend with a win over Sevilla, and they now need just a point against Deportivo this weekend to secure the La Liga title.

SEE MORE: Barcelona demand €38m as loanee eyes permanent exit from Nou Camp

In turn, from a results point of view, he has certainly enjoyed a positive start to life at the Nou Camp after arriving last summer, but it’s suggested that it hasn’t gone as smoothly as it may seem.

According to The Daily Mail, not only has Valverde been left disappointed over reports concerning his future and a potential exit, there are reported issues between him and the club’s hierarchy which has led to a potential breakdown moving forward.

Naturally, Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League was a huge disappointment, as they surrendered a commanding lead at Roma and that would undoubtedly have reflected badly on the Spanish tactician.

Further, he has constantly been criticised by supporters on social media throughout the season for not rotating enough and resting key players, with individuals such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique playing a lot of games this year.

As a result, it hasn’t been perfect by any means, but as first seasons go at Barcelona, Valverde can surely be pleased what he has achieved and what is still likely to come.

Barcelona haven’t played the free-flowing style of play that many have become accustomed to seeing them play this season, but Valverde’s methods have seemingly been very efficient. Time will tell if he stays for another round of it next season but this report would suggest that it isn’t guaranteed.