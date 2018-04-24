The Europa League semi-final first legs start on Thursday and there are some interesting ties.

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid this Thursday in the huge Europa League semi-final first-leg clash.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Roma Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Arsene Wenger announced he would be leaving the Gunners after 22 seasons at the helm.

The Gunners currently sit 6th in the Premier League and are set to miss out on a top four place again this season – so a Europa League win will guarantee a place in next year’s Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s side lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad last week and drew 0-0 to Real Betis on Sunday.

However, in Antoine Griezmann they have a forward who is sure to cause the Gunners real problems.

Fortunately for Arsenal, old nemesis Diego Costa is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury.

The other semi-final will see Dimitri Payet’s Marseille take on Salzburg.

Arsenal and Atletico have never played a competitive match in Europe together – but who is the favourite?

Europa League winner’s odds

Atletico Madrid – 11/10

Arsenal – 3/1

Marseille – 7/2

Salzburg – 25/1

When is the Europa League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Key Europa League 2017-18 fixture dates

Semi-final first legs: 26 April

Semi-final second legs: 3 May

Final: 16 May