‘I would go back tomorrow’ – Former Barcelona star opens door for shock return

Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Dani Alves has revealed that he would be open to a return to former club Barcelona if an offer arrived.

The 34-year-old left the Catalan giants in 2016, and has gone on to establish himself as the most decorated footballer in terms of silverware won following a trophy-laden stint in Spain.

He continued that successful run with a Serie A title and Coppa Italia trophy after joining Juventus, and he’s added a Ligue 1 crown this season with PSG.

Despite entering the latter stages of his career, he evidently still has plenty left in the tank as he’s made 38 appearances so far this season for the French giants, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Sensationally, he has now left the door open to what would be a surprise return to the Nou Camp.

“Barça is my home. It’s impossible to say I wouldn’t go back there. I would go back to Barça tomorrow if they called me,” he said, as reported by Sport.

“When you think a place is your home you can’t say goodbye. How can you say goodbye if you’re going to come back?”

It remains to be seen as to whether he gets his wish of being able to go back to Barcelona, but it could be argued that the La Liga leaders have failed to properly replace him since he left.

Sergi Roberto has often played out of his natural position to cover the role, while Nelson Semedo was signed last summer and hasn’t quite entirely convinced to make himself the established right-back at the club.

With all that experience and the winning mentality that Alves possesses, it could be argued that re-signing him might be smart move for Barcelona. However, in terms of a long-term solution, the veteran Brazilian international certainly won’t offer that.