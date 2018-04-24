Influential Chelsea figure’s exit plan hits stumbling block after key snub

It’s been a difficult season for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, but he has reportedly seen a possible escape route from Stamford Bridge closed by Juventus.

The Italian tactician guided the Blues to a Premier League title in his first year in charge, while they fell agonisingly short in the FA Cup as he came close to a domestic double.

However, with the addition of European football to their schedule this season, it hasn’t been easy as Chelsea have seemingly struggled to cope with competing on various fronts, and that has led to a battle for a top-four finish and disappointment aside from their run to the FA Cup final.

In turn, it’s been claimed by Top Calcio, as re-reported by The Express, that Conte has offered his services to former club Juventus, only to be rejected as they will only talk with other coaches if it becomes apparent that Massimiliano Allegri will leave this summer.

The 48-year-old of course had a successful stint in charge of the Turin giants between 2011 and 2014, guiding them to three Serie A titles before taking the Italy job.

As a result, should Allegri move on, he would seem to be a top candidate to try and replicate that earlier success, but for now, it seems as though he may have to consider other options as Juventus will sensibly hold off discussions with any coaches until they have a clearer picture of Allegri’s plans.

Given he’s guided them to three Serie A titles himself along with three Coppa Italia trophies and two runs to the Champions League final, they’ll surely be keen to see him remain at the Allianz Stadium for the foreseeable future too.