Jose Mourinho eager for Man Utd youngster to secure another loan stint next season

With competition for places fierce at Man Utd, Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to see youngster Axel Tuanzebe spend another year out on loan next season.

The 20-year-old joined Aston Villa in January but has been limited to just five appearances as Steve Bruce’s side continue to chase promotion back to the Premier League.

He may well still have a crucial role to play as Villa prepare for the playoffs, and it would appear as though he could be set to remain at Villa Park next season.

As reported by The Sun, Mourinho wants him to stay with Bruce, gain experience and improve his game, regardless of whether or not the Championship giants secure promotion back to the top flight.

A temporary move away from United still seems to be the most sensible plan for Tuanzebe, as with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo at Mourinho’s disposal in central defence not to mention his options at full-back, there doesn’t seem to be much room for him at Old Trafford currently.

Admittedly with John Terry and James Chester at Villa, it’s not a certainty that he will play regularly there either, but Mourinho appears to be convinced.

From the talented youngster’s point of view, he’ll be desperate to help Bruce’s side secure promotion this season as if he is to return to the West Midlands, he’ll relish gaining Premier League experience next year.

Villa look set for the playoffs as they sit in fourth place, four points behind second-place Cardiff who have a game in hand with three games remaining for them, and so it promises to be a tense end to the campaign with Tuanzebe potentially returning for a second run next year.