Jose Mourinho REVEALS Man Utd summer transfer plans, fans WON’T be impressed

Man Utd have a gap to bridge to reach rivals Man City next season, and Jose Mourinho has delivered his verdict on what is needed for his squad.

The Red Devils still have a chance of winning silverware having booked their place in the FA Cup final, and that would be a positive way to end the campaign.

SEE MORE: What Jose Mourinho told Man Utd players BEFORE winning goal vs Tottenham, CRUCIAL tactical input

However, they’ve failed to keep up the pace with City throughout the season, while they fell short in the Champions League and League Cup.

In turn, reinforcements are expected this summer, but based on this verdict and his comment on ‘invest the basic’, Man Utd supporters may not want to get their hopes up too high over potential marquee arrivals.

“We are going to invest the basic to improve our squad,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star. “We need to find a replacement for [Michael] Carrick and for [Marouane] Fellaini, if he leaves.

“And there is always in a squad, a player or a couple of players, who are not playing a lot and will try to leave. So we will touch our squad but more than spend, spend, spend, we believe in the evolution of our players.

“We have some young players that need to take with both hands the opportunities for their evolution.”

Perhaps many will agree with his assessment of the squad and what is needed at Old Trafford, but it remains to be seen if this is indeed how it plays out for United this summer with not huge amounts being spent.