Lionel Messi fearful Barcelona could lose key figure to whopping €150m Man Utd bid

Barcelona have conceded just 19 goals in 33 La Liga games so far this season, and their defensive solidity has been a huge part of their success.

Having won the Copa del Rey at the weekend, they’ll look to seal the La Liga title this weekend to wrap up a successful campaign despite their disappointment in the Champions League.

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and other attacking players will take the plaudits for their success, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has played a pivotal role between the posts and in marshalling the backline.

In turn, although the Catalan giants have Jasper Cillessen in reserve with the Dutchman proving his quality when called upon too, the last thing Ernesto Valverde will want to see this summer is his first choice shot-stopper leave.

That’s what Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claim, as they suggest that Man Utd could launch a sensational bid of up to €150m for ter Stegen in the event that they have to replace David de Gea, which in turn has left Messi concerned.

And so it should in truth as not only would Barcelona be losing a key figure in their current side, it would give them an unwanted headache in terms of trying to replace him too.

The German international is still only 25 years of age, and so with a huge portion of his career still ahead of him, Barca will hope to keep him at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

Aside from his shot-stopping ability, he has proven to be crucial with his quality to play out from the back, a fundamental characteristic given the Barcelona style of play. In turn, it would surely be very difficult to find an ideal replacement.