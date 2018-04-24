Liverpool v Roma – Gary Neville says who he thinks will advance to the final

Tonight is Liverpool v Roma in the Champions League first leg at Anfield and former Manchester Utd legend, Gary Neville, has predicted who he thinks will advance to the final.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a fantastic European campaign this season and will be looking to make their first Champions League final in 11 years.

However, they will be wary of a Roma side who have also enjoyed a magnificent season in the Champions League and they beat the odds to memorably knock out Barcelona after coming back 4-1 down in the second leg.

Kostas Manolas scored the game’s decisive goal to take the Serie A club to their first semi-final tie in 34 years.

Liverpool v Roma – Gary Neville makes his prediction

Neville has made the bold claim that Roma would go through to the final at Liverpool’s expense.

He believes the Serie A club could cause an upset again and be too strong at home in the second leg.

“I’m going for Liverpool to win their first leg 2-1, but I’ll add that I also think they’ll get knocked out over the two legs,” the former Manchester United right-back told Sky Sports.

“Roma are a very different proposition and capable of frustrating Jurgen Klopp’s attack.”

However, Roma will be fearful of their former star, Mohamed Salah, who will be looking to add to his incredible goals tally this season after scoring 41 times this season.

Aleksandar Kolarov said they will not be focusing just on Salah though.

He said: “Against Barcelona we played as a team, we did not focus on Lionel Messi, and by playing in this way we can achieve great things. It is not about stopping one player. Liverpool are not only Salah, they have a number of good players.”