Liverpool v Roma Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

It’s nearly time for Liverpool to face Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a stellar European campaign thus far and will be looking to make their first Champions League final in 11 years.

They defeated Premier League champions, Manchester City, 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals after a blistering display at Anfield – and they will be hoping for the same tonight.

Meanwhile, Roma inflicted the biggest shock of the Champions League this season when they defeated Barcelona on away goals after coming back from 4-1 on aggregate.

They will be wary of their former star forward, Mohamed Salah, who has scored 41 times this season.

When is Liverpool v Roma and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Roma at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, April 24.

Liverpool v Roma live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Liverpool v Roma team news

Liverpool will be without Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Emre Can who are long-term absentees.

Dejan Lovren should return and Joe Gomez is a possibility for a place in the squad.

Klopp rested a number of players in their win over West Brom on Saturday and they should return to the starting XI, including, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As for Roma, Rick Karsdorp and Gregoire Defrel are absent due to injury.

Liverpool v Roma odds

Liverpool – 1/2

Draw – 18/5

Roma – 11/2