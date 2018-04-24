Liverpool legend names the teams he expects to contest the 2017/18 Champions League final

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has named the two teams he’s tipping to contest this season’s Champions League final ahead of this week’s semi-final matches.

Owen’s old side Liverpool take on Roma at Anfield for their semi-final first leg this evening, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet in the other semi.

The former England international, who also spent a season at Real Madrid in his playing days, expects it will be his two old clubs that square up in Kiev next month.

This would certainly be an intriguing final, with two clubs who have a rich history in European competition and who have some of the finest attacking players on the planet on their books right now.

Mohamed Salah has been sensational for Liverpool this season, scoring 41 goals in 46 games in all competitions from out wide – reminiscent of the kind of numbers Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo has boasted throughout his career.

Writing in the Metro, Owen said: ‘I make no apologies for hoping and expecting to see two of my former clubs Liverpool and Real Madrid, in next month’s final in Kiev.

‘Whilst the Reds should take a lead to Italy, I feel Los Blancos will have to settle for a draw (against Bayern Munich).’