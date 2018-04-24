Liverpool vs Roma starting lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

Liverpool vs Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg is nearly upon us.

The Reds will be hoping to continue their brilliant campaign, after seeing off Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Roma currently sit third in Serie A and are 18 points adrift of Juventus but Jurgen Klopp’s side will be wary of the Serie A side who beat the odds to knock out Barcelona in the last round on away goals in a historic win.

The Reds will be looking for inspiration from Mohamed Salah, who faces his old side.

The newly crowned PFA Player of the Year will be hoping to add to his 41 goals this season.

Liverpool will be without Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Emre Can who are long-term absentees.

Right-back Nathaniel Clyne missed the 2-2 draw with West Brom with a knock.

Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to the starting XI after they were rested against West Brom at the weekend.

Liverpool vs Roma starting lineup

Liverpool starting XI

Roma starting XI

Subs: Skorupski (GK), Peres, Gonalons, Lo. Pellegrini, Perotti, El Shaarawy, Schick.

Is Liverpool vs Roma on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.