Luis Enrique to Arsenal: Major boost for Gunners in search for Wenger successor

Following Arsene Wenger’s announcement last week, Arsenal will be searching for his successor this summer and reports continue to link Luis Enrique with the post.

The veteran tactician will step down after 22 years at the helm, and so the Gunners have to get their next appointment right as there will be a crucial transitional period that they have to get through.

SEE MORE: Next Arsenal manager to be given near-impossible job in the transfer market

Whether they go for a coach capable of maintaining the traditions and culture that Wenger has built or opt to go with something completely different remains to be seen, but Enrique would seemingly fit into the former.

The Spaniard enjoyed great success during his time in charge at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, winning two La Liga titles, the Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and several other honours.

Further, the 47-year-old’s preferred style of play would build on what Wenger has tried to implement over the years, and so it could be a sensible appointment for various reasons coupled with his experience and winning mentality.

In turn, for Arsenal supporters hoping that he arrives at the Emirates ahead of next season, The Daily Mail have reported that Enrique has informed Arsenal that he is eager to take the job and fill the void left behind by Wenger when he steps down.

Should he arrive in England this summer, it would set up a fascinating battle between some of Europe’s top coaches, as he would of course go up against Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with two former Barcelona bosses also potentially clashing with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp.

It remains to be seen in which direction Arsenal go in a post-Wenger era, but based on this report, Enrique is seemingly up for the challenge.