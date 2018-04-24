Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has showed his leadership qualities when discussing how the team can do more for manager Jose Mourinho.

While the Portuguese tactician has come in for plenty of criticism this season, De Gea is having none of it and has told his team-mates they have to improve to reach his high standards.

MORE: Manchester United use Alexis Sanchez to taunt Arsenal ahead of Premier League clash

The Spain international has been one of United’s most important players for the last few years and is now an increasingly senior member of this group of players.

His words will no doubt please Mourinho as he looks to turn this under-achieving side into battlers who can finally deliver a major trophy after a difficult time at Old Trafford since the 2013 retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

‘We’ve got a great manager,’ De Gea told United’s official website. ‘He’s very experienced, he’s won everything there is to win in the game. What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group.

‘However, at the end of the day, it’s down to ourselves – the players on the field. It is us who make the saves, create the chances and score the goals. So, as a group, we’ve got to get that level of consistency and quality throughout the season.’

Mourinho has been critical of his players at times this season but it’s clear his message is getting across to De Gea, and that the 27-year-old is fully on board with what the boss is trying to do.