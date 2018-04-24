Mohamed Salah was the main man once again tonight, as the Egyptian forward in an absolutely sensational performance to all but put Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The former Roma star bagged two in the first half against his former side, with Firmino also picking up a brace along with a lone Sadio Mane strike, to hammer the Italian side 5-2 at Anfield.

MORE: Video: Liverpool goal-machine Mohamed Salah bags absolute stunner to give Reds lead in Champions League vs Roma

Diego Perotti and Edin Dzeko pulled two back for Roma, however Liverpool should have the prowess in the second leg to book their place in the final of European football’s biggest club competition next month.

We’ve picked out the Good, the Bad and the Remarkable from Liverpool’s hammering of Roma this evening.

The Good

Mohamed Salah is, to put it simply, one of the greatest players on the planet at the moment, and boy did he prove that tonight. The Egyptian forward bagged himself two goals and two assists tonight, as the former Roma star came back to haunt his old side at Anfield.

The forward put in a Ballon D’Or worthy performance tonight, as he took his goal tally in all competitions to 43 goals, putting him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and two ahead of Lionel Messi, a stat that shows just how good he’s been this term.

With Salah in this form, as the rest of Liverpool team playing as well as they are, it wouldn’t be surpising to see the Merseyside club win the Champions League against one of the Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the final next month.

This fan certainly seems to agree with our views on Salah!

WHAT a finish! Mo Salah is RIDICULOUS – gets better and better with every game! ? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 24, 2018

The Bad

Despite bagging five tonight, the Reds will be bitterly disappointed to have conceded twice in the closing stages of the match, something that will surely give their players and fans something to think about going into the second leg next week.

Roma proved in the last round that they are capable of overcoming big deficits, as the Italian side came form 4-1 down to beat Barcelona on aggregate, beating the Spanish giants 3-0 at home, a result that if they were to repeat against the Reds, would put them in their first ever Champions League final.

They say goals win you games and defence win you titles, and Liverpool may just prove that away in Italy next week if they aren’t too careful.

This fan made his views on Liverpool’s defence tonight VERY clear.

Liverpool's defence can never disappoint… NEVER!!! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) April 24, 2018

The Remarkable

Following tonight’s result, Liverpool trio Mane, Salah Firmino have now managed to amass 28 goals in the Champions League, a total that betters the likes of teams such as Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid, who have all scored less than the trident.

Not since the days of Messi, Neymar and Suarez have we seen an attacking trio as lethal as this in Europe, and if things go their way, they may just be able to fire their side to their sixth Champions League title in the club’s history.