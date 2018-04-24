No to Arsenal, Chelsea: Top managerial candidate gets rival offer, could snub PL return

With Arsene Wenger stepping down at Arsenal at the end of the season and with reported doubts over Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea, changes have been touted at both clubs.

Given the demand for immediate success in either role, it will be crucial for Arsenal and perhaps Chelsea to get their next appointment spot on.

While the Gunners have slipped outside of the top four in the last two seasons, Chelsea have fallen way short this year after winning the Premier League title in Conte’s first campaign in charge.

In turn, it came as no surprise that Carlo Ancelotti was being linked with both positions, as noted by Le Parisien, as not only has the Italian tactician proven his class at the highest level with AC Milan and Real Madrid, but he has previous Premier League experience too after his successful stint at Stamford Bridge.

However, it appears as though both London giants could miss out on the experienced coach, as Sky Sports claim that Ancelotti will be offered the vacant Italy job.

The Azzurri of course won't be at the World Cup this summer after failing to qualify for Russia.

It’s claimed Ancelotti held talks with FIGC officials on Monday night, and with suggestions that he even discussed backroom staff, it would appear as though both parties are serious about working together.

Italy will of course be looking to bounce back from a disastrous tenure under former boss Gian Piero Ventura, as he failed to secure their place in Russia after a miserable qualifying run which ended in defeat to Sweden in the playoffs.

Given Ancelotti’s experience and track record of winning at club level, he would seemingly be a great appointment. Perhaps to the disappointment of Arsenal and Chelsea though, he may not be moving back to England next season.