Pep Guardiola is set to allow one Man City to seal a departure from the Etihad Stadium, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings, ready to swoop for the star.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spaniard is willing to let John Stones seal a departure away from the club, and that Real Madrid are interested in swooping for the England international.

The news outlet are also reporting that the player is viewed as someone who would be a perfect partner to Sergio Ramos at the back for Los Blancos, so it seems like Madrid are already planning for what life would be like with Stones on their books.

Stones had been in excellent form for Guardiola’s side this season, however since picking up an injury a few months ago, the England international has struggled to get back into the starting XI at the Etihad.

The former Everton man has made 27 appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions this campaign, however recently, the 23-year-old has been kept out of the team by the trio of Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte.

If Stones if to leave Man City, there won’t be many better places to move to than the Spanish capital to link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos in the famous white of Real Madrid.