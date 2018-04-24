Real Madrid are reportedly ready to switch their focus to the €200million transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of Neymar.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants have indicated they will stop pursuing the signing of Neymar if PSG will sell them Mbappe instead.

As noted by Don Balon, Mbappe was a top target for Real last summer, but they missed out on him as he instead left Monaco to join their Ligue 1 rivals.

The 19-year-old remains regarded as one of the top young talents in world football and could be a perfect fit at the Bernabeu, particularly with their need to reinforce their attack.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have not been at their best this season and Mbappe could be a clear upgrade, as of course could Neymar.

However, PSG will surely do all they can to keep their poster boy, with the Brazilian’s move to Paris last summer stunning world football.

It would be majorly controversial if the former Barcelona man ended up moving back to Spain with their bitter rivals Madrid next season, so it could be that Mbappe is a more realistic target.

As well as that, the French teenager would be the better long-term option for Los Blancos, who could surely build their team around him for the next decade if they do manage to secure his signature.