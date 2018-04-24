Mohamed Salah scored an absolute cracker for Liverpool this evening, as the Egyptian opened the scoring for the Reds against Roma in the Champions League semi final.

Salah, who is having the season of his life this campaign, have Allison no chance in the Roma goal as he curled an effort in off the bar to put Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 up.

MORE: Liverpool legend names the teams he expects to contest the 2017/18 Champions League final

It was Salah’s 42nd strike of the season, one that now puts him just one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo, an accolade that any football would take in a heart beat.

The Reds had come close prior to Salah’s strike, with Sadio Mane missing a glorious chance just minutes before Salah put the home side a goal to the good.

Salah did show his respect to his former side, with the former Roma star refusing to celebrate against his former side following his stunning effort.

Here’s a video of the goal, one that leaves you questioning whether there is anything this man can’t do.