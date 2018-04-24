What Jose Mourinho told Man Utd players BEFORE winning goal vs Tottenham, CRUCIAL tactical input

Man Utd came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Tottenham in their FA Cup semi-final clash at the weekend, and Jose Mourinho was reportedly key in that turnaround.

Dele Alli’s early goal had put Spurs in control, but Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera were able to turn things around and ensure that United will face Chelsea in the final on May 19.

SEE MORE: Star ready to bury the hatchet with Jose Mourinho and seal €175m Manchester United transfer

After Sanchez scored the all-important equaliser, Mourinho was seen deep in conversation with Ander Herrera and Ashley Young while others were celebrating, and it has now been revealed what the Portuguese tactician was saying.

Not only that, but it proved to be crucial in getting United control of the game as he urged his midfield duo to get closer to their opponents, with Herrera going on to score the winner.

“He spoke to them about the space Herrera and Nemanja Matic were giving Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen,” a source close to Mourinho told The Daily Star.

Mourinho and United undoubtedly deserve plenty of credit for their comeback, as it didn’t look great for them early on.

However, key tactical tweaks like this one have made Mourinho the manager he is, and he seemingly made the fundamental changes needed to swing the momentum back in his side’s favour as they will now have a chance to end the campaign with silverware.