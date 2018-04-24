When are the Champions League and Europa League finals? Key dates and venues explained

Tonight is the return of the Champions League as Liverpool prepare for a first semi-final in over a decade against Roma.

They defeated Premier League champions, Manchester City, 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals after a breathtaking display at Anfield – and they will be hoping for the same tonight.

Arsenal will learn whether they will advance to the Europa League final in the next two weeks when they face La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners suffered a scare in their quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow but they came from 2-0 down in the second leg to draw 2-2, progressing 6-3 on aggregate against the Russian side.

The north London side will be hoping to give departing manager, Arsene Wenger, the perfect leaving gift as he bids farewell to the Emirates at the end of the season.

When are the Champions League and Europa League finals? We provide you a guide here.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

Key Champions League 2017-18 fixture dates

Semi-final first legs: 24/25 April

Semi-final second legs: 1/2 May

Final: 26 May

When is the Europa League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Key Europa League 2017-18 fixture dates

Semi-final first legs: 26 April

Semi-final second legs: 3 May

Final: 16 May