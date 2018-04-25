“Absolutely gutting” – Liverpool fans distraught for one main reason following key incident in Roma clash

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to let know their frustrations and anger at key Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picking up an injury during their 5-2 win over Roma. 

The midfielder, who has been in top form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign since his move from Arsenal in the summer, hobbled off in the early stages of the match, only to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a vital part of the Reds’ success this season, scoring five and assisting eight in 42 appearances for Klopp’s side, however it looks like they may have to go the rest of the season without him following last night’s incident.

As per Liverpool’s official club website, Klopp even went at far to say “It looks like this, unfortunately” when asked whether the former Gunners star would be out for the remainder of the season, a bitter blow on an otherwise fantastic night for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool’s fans didn’t take too kindly to the incident either, with some taking to Twitter to voice their concerns over the player’s injury.

