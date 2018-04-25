Liverpool fans have taken to social media to let know their frustrations and anger at key Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picking up an injury during their 5-2 win over Roma.

The midfielder, who has been in top form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign since his move from Arsenal in the summer, hobbled off in the early stages of the match, only to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

MORE: Liverpool fear injury could rule star out for rest of the season and World Cup

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a vital part of the Reds’ success this season, scoring five and assisting eight in 42 appearances for Klopp’s side, however it looks like they may have to go the rest of the season without him following last night’s incident.

As per Liverpool’s official club website, Klopp even went at far to say “It looks like this, unfortunately” when asked whether the former Gunners star would be out for the remainder of the season, a bitter blow on an otherwise fantastic night for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool’s fans didn’t take too kindly to the incident either, with some taking to Twitter to voice their concerns over the player’s injury.

Klopp uncharacteristically downbeat in his presser because of the Oxlade-Chamberlain injury. Strange mood after winning 5-2, but just shows how important Oxlade has become to the team on and off the pitch. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) April 24, 2018

Hope it’s not too serious for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Was superb against City and deserves to contribute to the rest of the campaign! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 24, 2018

Chamberlain injury is absolutely gutting. In the form of his life and now set to miss the biggest game of his career. My initial thought was it looked like a possible ACL. Touch wood it’s not that severe, but Klopp seems very worried. Awful, awful luck. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 24, 2018

Roma scoring 2 goals isn’t even the worse part of the night, Chamberlain’s injury has got me more worried. — Billal Skanda (@BillalSkanda) April 24, 2018

Oxlade Chamberlain confirmed to have a serious knee injury, gutted for him. He was in the best form of his career. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 24, 2018

Chamberlain most likely set to miss the rest of the season and the World Cup. So, so gutted for him…. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) April 24, 2018

That’s a monumental blow for Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain has been brilliant in midfield of late. Has such drive going forward and a willing runner in defence. A huge loss. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 24, 2018

Heartbroken for Oxlade-Chamberlain. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 24, 2018