Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and his entourage have reportedly informed his club he’s planning to leave this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Sun recently claimed the Gunners were looking at bringing in Leno this summer, and it’s clear to all that an upgrade on Petr Cech is desperately needed at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno could be ideal for Arsenal in their search for a long-term replacement for their ageing shot-stopper, who has looked in decline for some time now, having never really reproduced his best form for Chelsea for his current club.

According to Bild, Leno has informed Leverkusen that he’s looking for a move this summer and Atletico Madrid could also be in contention for his signature.

This may be due to a recent report from AS that Atletico’s ‘keeper Jan Oblak was attracting interest from Liverpool ahead of the summer, as well as being another potential option in goal for Arsenal.

Oblak may be the bigger name, but Arsenal fans won’t be too picky if it comes between him and Leno coming in this summer.