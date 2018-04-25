Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has revealed the change of squad number he wants next season in a chat with team-mates.

The Spain international currently wears 24 for the Gunners but his favoured number has become available since Mathieu Debuchy left the club in the January transfer window.

Bellerin admitted in a chat with Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding on Arsenal’s YouTube channel that he’d like to take the number 2 shirt now that it’s available and has already spoken to the kit man Vic Akers about the change.

Mertesacker admitted in their chat that he would also have liked to take his lucky number 29 when he first moved to the Emirates Stadium, but wound up taking the 4 shirt as it was unavailable.

It remains to be seen how serious Bellerin was being about changing to the number 2 shirt, but it would seem a fair reflection of his status as first choice for the north London giants in that position now.

‘Number two is not occupied now, but it was at the beginning of the season,’ he said.

‘In the summer, I’m going to ask for the number two shirt. I’ve already spoken to Vic, he knows.’