Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain also in the running.

The Blues have been linked with the Brazilian before, with Don Balon reporting earlier this season that they’d made an offer for the player.

Don Balon are now claiming Chelsea are after him once again in an ambitious move for someone who’s become one of Real Madrid’s most important players in recent seasons.

Given the poor form of summer signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater since Nemanja Matic’s move to Manchester United, it is unsurprising to see Chelsea targeting a top class defensive midfield player.

Casemiro is undoubtedly one of the best in Europe and that’s why PSG are also being mentioned as suitors, though Diario Gol have previously reported that he has a release clause as high as £176million.

Real will surely not want to let the 26-year-old leave for any less than that if possible, but then it remains to be seen if Chelsea could realistically afford to pay that much.

Casemiro himself may surely doubt whether switching to Stamford Bridge would be the right move after the club’s struggles this season surely mean they’re set to miss out on qualification for the Champions League.