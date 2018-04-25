Diego Costa injury news: Will he start against Arsenal?

There was bad news for Arsenal fans after Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone confirmed Diego Costa could feature in the Europa League semi-final match at the Emirates.

It’s make or break for Arsenal and they will be hoping to give Arsene Wenger the perfect send off when he announced he would be leaving the Gunners after 22 seasons at the helm.

Arsenal require to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League – given that they are 6th in the Premier League and are set to miss out on a top four place again this season.

Their chances of victory could be affected if both Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa both start and on Saturday head coach, Diego Simeone was sure Costa would not play.

“The doctors will inform us but I think it won’t be possible for him to be ready for Thursday’s game,” Simeone said.

“He will be [available] for sure in the return leg, but I think he has no chance to be [fit] for the first leg game.”

Diego Costa injury news update

However, he has now said Costa’s condition has improved and he could even start tomorrow against the Gunners.

“Both in England and in Spain many teams have suffered at the hands of Costa,” Someone said.

“He has improved. He trained hard yesterday and will train today. He will either play from the start or the bench.

“We’ll obviously weigh up all the factors. We’ll speak with the footballer and the medical team. I’ll be looking to help the team in the best way possible, I won’t look to make Diego happy or do whatever suits me.”