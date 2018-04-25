FIFA Ballon d’Or winner odds: Who is the favourite out of Salah, Ronaldo and Messi?

The Ballon d’Or has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent times, however there could be a new kid on the block for the Ballon d’Or winner for 2018.

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of sensational for Liverpool this season and he once again provided the inspiration for his team during their 5-2 victory of Roma – producing two goals and two assists against his old club.

The Egyptian has sparkled for the Reds this season and took his remarkable goals tally to 43 for the season.

He is now only four behind Ian Rush’s all time record for goals in a single season for Liverpool.

Ronaldo has enjoyed another stellar campaign and in particular 2018.

After a slow start to the season due to injuries and suspension, he has scored 41 goals for Real Madrid, thus far.

Ronaldo is proving to be the king of the Champions League again – scoring in every single match this campaign with a tally of 15 goals.

Last year Argentine great, Lionel Messi, won his fourth Golden Shoe accolade last season, bringing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This season, he has scored 39 club goals, but has seen his influence grow from a creative point of view too, contributing to many of Barca’s assists.

Messi has 14 assists so far as Barca aim to go the entire season unbeaten – adding to their latest Copa del Rey triumph.

However, the World Cup could greatly influence who wins the prestigious individual prize.

Who is your money on? We bring you the odds.

FIFA Ballon d’Or winner odds

Cristiano Ronaldo – 7/4

Mohamed Salah – 7/4

Lionel Messi – 7/2