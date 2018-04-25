It’s make or break for Arsenal as they host Atletico Madrid in the huge Europa League semi-final first-leg clash.

The Gunners will be hoping to give Arsene Wenger the perfect send off when he announced he would be leaving the Gunners after 22 seasons at the helm.

Arsenal require to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League – given that they are 6th in the Premier League and are set to miss out on a top four place again this season.

Diego Simeone’s side lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad last week and drew 0-0 to Real Betis on Sunday but a top four place in La Liga is guaranteed as they are 2nd with 72 points with only four games left.

Surprisingly, Arsenal and Atletico have never played a competitive match in Europe together.

When is Arsenal v Atletico Madrid and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, London, with kick-off scheduled for 8:05pm on Thursday, April 26.

Is Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7:30pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid team news

Mohamed Elneny is out after suffering a worrying ankle injury against West Ham and is in a battle to be fit for the World Cup.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been great in Europe but is also unavailable with a knee injury – though he is nearing a return.

Danny Welbeck could continue in the starting XI and displaying good form recently.

Mesut Ozil should come in for Alex Iwobi after suffering from illness and Jack Wilshere could return after an ankle knock.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka should start in midfield.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa (hamstring) is a major injury doubt for Atleti but has been included in the match day squad.

Head coach, Diego Simeone was sure Costa would not play when speaking on Saturday.

“The doctors will inform us but I think it won’t be possible for him to be ready for Thursday’s game,” Simeone said.

“He will be [available] for sure in the return leg, but I think he has no chance to be [fit] for the first leg game.”

Right-back Juanfran is also a doubt for both legs after suffering a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Felipe Luis continues his recovery from a broken ankle.

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid odds

Arsenal – 31/20

Draw – 23/10

Atletico Madrid – 15/8