The second Champions League semi-final takes place tonight as Bayern Munich host holders Real Madrid in what promises to be a pulsating clash.

Liverpool have one foot in the final, after beating Roma 5-2 at Anfield last night, with Mohamed Salah starring for the Reds with two goals and two assists.

Tonight it’s over to two of Europe’s heavyweight sides.

Real Madrid will be hoping to clinch a historic third Champions League in a row and will be looking for inspiration from the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar has scored in every Champions League game this season, with 15 goals in total.

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga for a record sixth time in a row.

They beat Sevilla after winning the first-leg away from home 2-1 and drew 0-0 at the Allianz Arena.

When is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid and what time is kick-off?

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, April 25.

Is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid team news

Bayern suffered a big blow as Arturo Vidal is out of action and requires knee surgery.

The German champions will also be without Kingsley Coman whilst Corentin Tolisso (shin) and David Alaba (back) are both doubts.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training, but the game could come too soon for him.

Nacho is the only injury absentee for holders Real and Sergio Ramos is back from suspension.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid odds

Bayern – 11/10

Draw – 29/10

Real Madrid – 5/2