Man United have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Fred, after it was confirmed that Man City have pulled out of the race to sign the Shakhtar star.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Pep Guardiola’s side are now longer keen on signing the 25-year-old, and that Mourinho is very eager to add his options in the centre of the park at Old Trafford, with the club even making contact with the player’s agent after the January transfer window had shut, showing that they’re still very much in the race to sign the player, as per the same news outlet.

The Telegraph have reported in the past that Fred is valued at £40M, a value that is peanuts for a giants such as the Red Devils.

This news is sure to be music to the ears for Mourinho, who would’ve hated to lose out on a transfer targets to his fierce rivals City in the summer transfer window.

Since moving to Ukraine from Brazilian side Internacional in 2013, Fred has managed to impose himself as one of the best players in the country.

In 151 appearances for he club, the midfielder has managed to amass a total of 15 goals and 14 assists, a very impressive record for a defensive midfielder.

The player’s fantastic ability form set pieces means that he is more than capable of just passing the ball around like most midfielders are signed to do.

Man United should find it relatively easy to secure a deal for Fred from here on out now Man City are no longer in the hunt for the Brazilian.