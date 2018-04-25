Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino achieved a Champions League semi-final first last night during the club’s 5-2 win over Roma.

The Reds were on fire as they raced into a 5-0 lead against their Italian opponents, and will still be favourites to make it into the final despite conceding two away goals late on.

MORE: Steven Gerrard pays ultimate compliment to Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah

One reason for this is the incredible form of their attack this season, with Liverpool scoring a total of 38 goals in Europe this term, more than any other side in the competition.

Still, two members of their front three reached new heights yesterday evening as Salah and Firmino both notched up two goals and two assists each – something never done before in a Champions League semi-final match.

Before last night, no player in history had scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in a Champions League semi-final. ?? After last night, both Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino had done just that. History makers. ? pic.twitter.com/60SBud13wF — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 25, 2018

This shows quite how special this duo are, with Jurgen Klopp taking both of them to new levels this season as they’ve enjoyed the form of their careers.

Liverpool fans will now hope this means they can end any uncertainty over making the final by scoring again in the second leg, with just one away goal meaning Roma would need to score four to progress.

With Salah and Firmino in form like this, one certainly feels this could be Liverpool’s season in this competition.