Liverpool fans are already excited about Mohamed Salah vs Keylor Navas as Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have done it again in the Champions League – despite going 1-0 down tonight, the reigning European champions bounced back to claim a crucial 2-1 away victory over Bayern Munich.

Are we heading for a Liverpool-Real Madrid final this season? It certainly looks like it after the first leg results this week, and that could be a worry if you’re a Reds fan given the Spanish giants’ addiction to winning this competition.

MORE: Real Madrid confident of signing Liverpool star to replace Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target

Despite not being at their best tonight, goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio following Joshua Kimmich’s opener gave Madrid another impressive win and most likely another stab at the trophy they’ve won for the last two seasons in a row.

That didn’t put off some Liverpool fans though as they tuned in to take a look at two teams they could meet in the final, which they’ll feel they already have one foot in after a 5-2 win over Roma yesterday.

Here’s our round-up of events at the Allianz Arena tonight…

The good

We’ll pretty much dedicate this section to Marcelo tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo hogs the limelight so often on these occasions, but for today the Brazilian has well and truly stolen the show.

There’s this, for starters:

We need a real moment of silence for this casual Marcelo trap. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/kObSS2NRNY — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) April 25, 2018

And then there’s this…ridiculous:

PSG ☑

Juventus ☑

Bayern ☑ Marcelo's last three goals for Real Madrid have come in the #UCL knockouts. pic.twitter.com/xHMyfPsqS6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 25, 2018

The bad

This poor attempt at a save from Keylor Navas. No wonder Manchester United fans were on hand to warn Real Madrid off signing David de Gea moments after the goal went in.

The Allianz erupts! Joshua Kimmich hammers Bayern into the lead! ? What an assist from James Rodriguez ? pic.twitter.com/DyoD0oYl2U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 25, 2018

Some Liverpool fans also noticed the error and are already dreaming up how Mohamed Salah is going to destroy him in the final…

With Navas on goal and Marcelo caught up field although it pains me to say it Salah will have a field day. — Sean McCarthy (@SeanMc0) April 25, 2018

Salah will destroy this Navas guy, if madrid makes it through anyways. Too sloppy with his handling tbh. — Funto (@FuntoBelo) April 25, 2018

Imagine this bum Navas vs Salah — michael🇮🇪 (@CVRRENTS_) April 25, 2018

The weird

3 – No other player has scored more goals as a substitute than Marco Asensio in the Champions League since last season (level with Morata and Ben Yedder). Impact. pic.twitter.com/G9ZSIJQ8yA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 25, 2018

For the weird, there’s the stat above, which begs the question – why doesn’t he start more?

No wonder Don Balon have recently linked him with Manchester United – this exciting young talent could play regularly for most top clubs around Europe and Real need to do all they can to keep him happy!